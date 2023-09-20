Assassin's Creed Mirage only XeSS supported at launch

staknhalo
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2007
- Messages
- 6,214
If Ubisoft goes 'neutral' and uses XeSS at launch on all titles I'm cool with that (I dunno if this is an Intel Sponsored title or something - can't remember seeing Intel game splash screens since the Core 2 Duo/Quad era - edit - it is an Intel Sponsored title) - XeSS looks good enough to be usable from my experience so a good compromise IMO Let's see if it's just a one off or not. Let's see if others devs follow suit.
https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-mirage-pc-requirements-revealed-only-xess-supported-at-launch/
https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-mirage-pc-requirements-revealed-only-xess-supported-at-launch/
Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC Requirements Revealed, Only XeSS Supported at Launch
Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives in just a few weeks, and the PC features and requirements for the Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft Montreal title have been revealed. The game isn’t terribly heavy, only requiring a GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT for 1440p High settings or a GeForce 3080/Radeon RX 6900 for 4K Ultra. PC features include the usual bullet points, such as ultrawide support, HDR, and uncapped framerates.
What you shouldn’t expect is a full suite of upscaling options, as Ubisoft has partnered with Intel for the game, and as such, it seems only XeSS will be supported at launch. While there’s a small chance Ubisoft is simply hiding their support for DLSS or FSR, it’s unlikely. While Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an AMD partner game with FSR pushed in all the official PR, the Ubisoft blog did quietly reveal DLSS will also be supported. Unfortunately, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage blog mentions XeSS and XeSS only, so that’s probably all you’re getting.