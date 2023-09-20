Assassin's Creed Mirage only XeSS supported at launch until pendragon1 reminded me to update the title now it's all 3 included thank you pendragon1👍

I'm not too sure the current functionality of XeSS across many titles, but it seems to be less popular than DLSS/FSR. On the other hand, it is at (at least last I checked) open source/spec and hardware independent so I cannot object that much. I am curious why FSR was not included as the other open source platform independent solution, as it would have been a nice comparison on a new title at least. As far as FSR being horrible, I can't think of a time I saw that kind of experience since the FSR 1.x early days. Overall, putting aside that DLSS often has certain feature advantages earlier (ie frame generation regardless of what you think of it came first to DLSS ) but in response for being proprietary and NV hardware only. I remember seeing some comparisons where a given freeze-frame of a game title running under a certain DLSS/FSR/XESS setting seemed to have better features/clarity or the like but atop varying from game to game, that may not be the best way to test the overall impressions of the experience.



I can't think that this is an issue of someone "buying off" the developers without evidence, especially as last I checked AC Valhalla included support for both FSR and DLSS (and AC Valhalla was included in one or more promotions as I recall). I'm not going to be very happy if someone manages to kludge in DLSS via a mod and expects a Patreon subscription to get access to it or something, as the primary focus. The sooner we can get away from proprietary, card specific tech the better , but aside from that having more options for the players is always a benefit. Without a statement from Ubi we won't know the specifics, but it may very well be that FSR and DLSS will be coming after launch, simply because Ubi found that for this particular game XeSS was the easiest and most universal platform implementation with the best results and the others may take more tweaking . Does XeSS support frame generation now? If not, that alone may be a reason to implement it first with less hoops to jump through to make sure that DLSS3.x and FSR3.x both do all their suite of features as desired, but XeSS maybe more akin to a DLSS/FSR 2.x style quality-focused upscale without some of the other stuff?



Edit: Last time I remember running XeSS as a primarly focus was on Death Stranding Director's Cut which was something of a hallmark title for it and even early on had a quite reasonable showing.