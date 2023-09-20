Assassin's Creed Mirage only XeSS supported at launch until pendragon1 reminded me to update the title now it's all 3 included thank you pendragon1👍

If Ubisoft goes 'neutral' and uses XeSS at launch on all titles I'm cool with that (I dunno if this is an Intel Sponsored title or something - can't remember seeing Intel game splash screens since the Core 2 Duo/Quad era - edit - it is an Intel Sponsored title) - XeSS looks good enough to be usable from my experience so a good compromise IMO 👍 Let's see if it's just a one off or not. Let's see if others devs follow suit.

https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-mirage-pc-requirements-revealed-only-xess-supported-at-launch/

Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC Requirements Revealed, Only XeSS Supported at Launch​


WCCFassassinscreedmirage1-740x416.jpg




Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives in just a few weeks, and the PC features and requirements for the Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft Montreal title have been revealed. The game isn’t terribly heavy, only requiring a GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT for 1440p High settings or a GeForce 3080/Radeon RX 6900 for 4K Ultra. PC features include the usual bullet points, such as ultrawide support, HDR, and uncapped framerates.
What you shouldn’t expect is a full suite of upscaling options, as Ubisoft has partnered with Intel for the game, and as such, it seems only XeSS will be supported at launch. While there’s a small chance Ubisoft is simply hiding their support for DLSS or FSR, it’s unlikely. While Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an AMD partner game with FSR pushed in all the official PR, the Ubisoft blog did quietly reveal DLSS will also be supported. Unfortunately, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage blog mentions XeSS and XeSS only, so that’s probably all you’re getting.
We'll be able to compare all 3 upscalers (officially implemented) in this game as well after all it seems 👌

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/5HKZEQn6zdHlK4LpgfwVdp
Those reqs look downright reasonable

1440p (2K), Hight Preset, 60 FPS
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • SSD Storage: 40 GB
 
The catch is it will look like Tetris or something - everything comes with a Monkey Paw curse nowadays (edit: and they have the nerve to charge you for the curse too and ask for a tip)
 
I assume that is with XeSS on but yeah those numbers are realistic given what most users are actually using out there.
 
It is a cross-gen title made to be able to run on a PS4-Xbox One in mind, could be the type of game able to do 60fps 1500-1700p native on a ps5 and the 3700x/2070 is not far from that.

Would it be significantly different than Valhalla ?
 
staknhalo said:
If Ubisoft goes 'neutral' and uses XeSS at launch on all titles I'm cool with that (I dunno if this is an Intel Sponsored title or something - can't remember seeing Intel game splash screens since the Core 2 Duo/Quad era - edit - it is an Intel Sponsored title) - XeSS looks good enough to be usable from my experience so a good compromise IMO 👍 Let's see if it's just a one off or not. Let's see if others devs follow suit.

https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-mirage-pc-requirements-revealed-only-xess-supported-at-launch/
So now your ok with being locked out by a different vendor for upscaling, just as long as it's not AMD locking out your upscaling options? From the requirements I really doubt this game needs upscaling.
 
Gideon said:
So now your ok with being locked out by a different vendor for upscaling, just as long as it's not AMD locking out your upscaling options? From the requirements I really doubt this game needs upscaling.
My problem has always been FSR looks bad compared to the other options, if AMD wants to improve FSR IQ they could afterward pay everyone they desire, including me, to use it

Just fix FSR, but we can't have that or ask for that so we get arguments like yours instead 👍
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
So how does XeSS look anyway? Pretty equivalent to FSR?
It is evolving fast, in 2022 it was lagging but could have changed.

If you look at the image stability of the road at the top of the road, right of the last tree in cyberpunk first example (or the little trees) it does a better job that DLSS and specially FSR:

View: https://youtu.be/mX6hdIszkgI?t=7
 
staknhalo said:
My problem has always been FSR looks bad compared to the other options, if AMD wants to improve FSR IQ they could afterward pay everyone they desire, including me, to use it

Just fix FSR, but we can't have that or ask for that so we get arguments like yours instead 👍
I think DLSS, FSR, XeSS should only be used as a crutch, especially if your trying to run ray tracing, otherwise why lower image quality at all. I just think it's funny that yet another game does not support DLSS and it's all good this time.
 
Gideon said:
does not support DLSS and it's all good this time.
How many people with DLSS able hardware are planning to play at resolution their video card does not seem to support with the requirement....

It is not a starfield-jedi type of situation, where frame gen seem like a really good thing to have and upscaling likely to be needed.

Not having FSR for older GPU could be a bigger issue.
 
Gideon said:
I think DLSS, FSR, XeSS should only be used as a crutch, especially if your trying to run ray tracing, otherwise why lower image quality at all.
Cool. I think they ideally should all be available in every game for people to turn on if they want to either just increase framerate, or increase graphics options (even non-ray tracing graphical options), or both. Or they should ideally still all be available just for the person to leave off/disabled if they so choose. But if we can't have them all, can we at least have one that doesn't look bad?

Gideon said:
I just think it's funny that yet another game does not support DLSS and it's all good this time.
If AMD could offer something that didn't look like garbage there again would be no problem. Ask AMD to do better instead of wondering about an argument no one in here but you is arguing👍
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Intel paid off the devs here too right? That’s the only logical answer as to why there is no dlss launch support.
Seem too yes:
https://gamerant.com/intel-gamers-days-promotion-free-assassins-creed-mirage-nightingale/

Would be quite the coincidence for an Intel promoted title to happen to be the first and only ? title to not have FSR support and Xess only, I do not think they ever went back to add FSR 2 to Valhalla so it could be the other way around, interested in Xess first and got Intel attention.

Was just Intel focused marketing that mislead the website blogger it seem:
[UPDATED] The official blog post has been changed to say that all main upscalers (NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS) are actually supported in Assassin's Creed Mirage's PC version.
 
I'm not too sure the current functionality of XeSS across many titles, but it seems to be less popular than DLSS/FSR. On the other hand, it is at (at least last I checked) open source/spec and hardware independent so I cannot object that much. I am curious why FSR was not included as the other open source platform independent solution, as it would have been a nice comparison on a new title at least. As far as FSR being horrible, I can't think of a time I saw that kind of experience since the FSR 1.x early days. Overall, putting aside that DLSS often has certain feature advantages earlier (ie frame generation regardless of what you think of it came first to DLSS ) but in response for being proprietary and NV hardware only. I remember seeing some comparisons where a given freeze-frame of a game title running under a certain DLSS/FSR/XESS setting seemed to have better features/clarity or the like but atop varying from game to game, that may not be the best way to test the overall impressions of the experience.

I can't think that this is an issue of someone "buying off" the developers without evidence, especially as last I checked AC Valhalla included support for both FSR and DLSS (and AC Valhalla was included in one or more promotions as I recall). I'm not going to be very happy if someone manages to kludge in DLSS via a mod and expects a Patreon subscription to get access to it or something, as the primary focus. The sooner we can get away from proprietary, card specific tech the better , but aside from that having more options for the players is always a benefit. Without a statement from Ubi we won't know the specifics, but it may very well be that FSR and DLSS will be coming after launch, simply because Ubi found that for this particular game XeSS was the easiest and most universal platform implementation with the best results and the others may take more tweaking . Does XeSS support frame generation now? If not, that alone may be a reason to implement it first with less hoops to jump through to make sure that DLSS3.x and FSR3.x both do all their suite of features as desired, but XeSS maybe more akin to a DLSS/FSR 2.x style quality-focused upscale without some of the other stuff?

Edit: Last time I remember running XeSS as a primarly focus was on Death Stranding Director's Cut which was something of a hallmark title for it and even early on had a quite reasonable showing.
 
LukeTbk said:
It is evolving fast, in 2022 it was lagging but could have changed.

If you look at the image stability of the road at the top of the road, right of the last tree in cyberpunk first example (or the little trees) it does a better job that DLSS and specially FSR:

View: https://youtu.be/mX6hdIszkgI?t=7
Here's another recent comparison between the three

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/remnant-2-xess-vs-fsr-vs-dlss-comparison/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enkwnwaqCLU

TLDR, none are perfect they found artifacts in all - XeSS has improved - but again DLSS>XeSS>FSR in terms of best to worst quality

Edit: Death Stranding DC has all 3 and got an official update to the newer XeSS as well

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1850570/view/5255179725803214398
 
LukeTbk said:
It was announced to be but the source have yet to be released :
https://github.com/intel/xess
Ugh. I know it take a little time. Even FSR took awhile to announce and update each newest iteration as FOSS, but it seems like from the Github XeSS has updated the SDK a month back. They really should have released at least the 1.0 version fully FOSS by now as that's well over a year old, but the sooner they can do that for the newest variant the better.
 
LukeTbk said:
Seem too yes:
https://gamerant.com/intel-gamers-days-promotion-free-assassins-creed-mirage-nightingale/

Would be quite the coincidence for an Intel promoted title to happen to be the first and only ? title to not have FSR support and Xess only, I do not think they ever went back to add FSR 2 to Valhalla so it could be the other way around, interested in Xess first and got Intel attention.
Exactly. So where are all my nVidia heads at? Let‘s all be mutually pissed off together. Why aren’t they here with me getting angry about it?
LukeTbk said:
Was just Intel focused marketing that mislead the website blogger it seem:
[UPDATED] The official blog post has been changed to say that all main upscalers (NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS) are actually supported in Assassin's Creed Mirage's PC version.
Fake news.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Nothing to be mad at here. Unlike AMD dodging the question multiple times and the devs giving non-answers to the same. Had intel done this, you'd be foaming at the mouth.
Did you pay attention to the thread title and also my response? They did do this. We should all be pissed. You need to be pissed.

AMD bought off those devs. One tweet is enough verification. Here we have verification from Intel themselves. Raise the pitchforks against these assholes.

You should be having at least equal response to Intel as AMD right? You’re talking about fairness here?

Seems like you’re the one with unequal weights not me.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Did you pay attention to the thread title and also my response? They did do this. We should all be pissed. You need to be pissed.

AMD bought off those devs. One tweet is enough verification. Here we have verification from Intel themselves. Raise the pitchforks against these assholes.

You should be having at least equal response to Intel as AMD right? You’re talking about fairness here?

Seems like you’re the one with unequal weights not me.
Read this again until it start making sense.

1695257251157.png

This is straight from the horses mouth.
 
Flogger23m said:
Yeah but like I said, they would prefer DLSS and FSR. DLSS is the best right now, last I saw Xess was quite bad. With FSR improvements on the way I would likely prefer that as well.
Yeah - that would still work for me as well because with DLSS there, I'm not looking at or caring what else there is cause like you said we already have DLSS

I like them all being included for the idea of everyone having to put their cards on the table, if anything
 
staknhalo said:
We'll be able to compare all 3 upscalers (officially implemented) in this game as well after all it seems 👌

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/5HKZEQn6zdHlK4LpgfwVdp
Always nice. I wish more games would do that. From what I understand it really isn't that onerous to include support for all of them since they all hook into the same kind of things in the engine, and you are going to want to have the run in the same place in the render pipeline (ie before post processing and the HUD).
 
Rev. Night said:
Those reqs look downright reasonable

1440p (2K), Hight Preset, 60 FPS
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • SSD Storage: 40 GB
Shout out Ubisoft for specifying dual channel RAM too. So many inexpensive prebuilts will use 1 x 8G or 16GB DIMM and people don't even realize how much that actually gimps modern CPUs.
 
