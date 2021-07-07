Assassin's Creed Infinity (live-service)

The next AC game aptly codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity is set to be a live-service game that will evolve and expand over time, according to a new report from Bloomberg...instead of it being one isolated look into a historical period, Infinity is instead looking to stitch different settings together with room to expand and develop each one post-launch...Bloomberg says Ubisoft has been inspired by the longevity of games like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto 5, which continue to make Epic Games and Rockstar a stupid amount of moneyfollowing the report, Ubisoft posted a separate blog post confirming that the game is in development, along with providing a bit of additional context...RIP Assassin's Creed