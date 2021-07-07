Assassin's Creed Infinity (live-service)

The next AC game aptly codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity is set to be a live-service game that will evolve and expand over time, according to a new report from Bloomberg...instead of it being one isolated look into a historical period, Infinity is instead looking to stitch different settings together with room to expand and develop each one post-launch...Bloomberg says Ubisoft has been inspired by the longevity of games like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto 5, which continue to make Epic Games and Rockstar a stupid amount of money

following the report, Ubisoft posted a separate blog post confirming that the game is in development, along with providing a bit of additional context...

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/arti...d-the-future-of-the-assassins-creed-franchise

RIP Assassin's Creed
 
That is a big NOPE for me. Has any live service game even had any success outside of f2p ones?
 
I dunno, with the frequency they were churning out Assassin's Creed games - it wasn't too far off from being a live service game.
 
They were already treating Odyssey and Valhalla as live services. Drip feeding content on both instead of normal worthwhile expansions. I aptly ignored both after finishing the core game.
Live service is a plague on the gaming industry and I can't wait for it to die.
 
