Asrock z690m Phantom Gaming 4 for 12400/12600k

Hey guys, first post in a long time. I'm finally looking to do an upgrade but am having trouble deciding on what to get. I'm thinking about a 12400 or 12600k from Microcenter. I probably won't overclock or if I do only a little bit since it doesn't seem like you get much out of overclocking anymore (or is that wrong?) and this will mostly be for gaming. Also don't actually need m-atx, case will fit regular or m. Microcenter has the Asrock z690 Phantom for $159 and then $20 off z690 boards with cpu purchase which makes this $139 or about the same cost as an entry level b660 board. However when trying to find reviews for the board all I could find was info on last gen stuff and places like hardware unboxed saying Asrock had gone downhill. According to them the z590 phantom and b560 boards were terrible because they listed support for i9s but couldn't really handle it on hour long blender renders due to low end vrm. However they also said if you were running an overclocked i5 11600k on the z590 phantom it was fine, worst one tested but still fine. They also showed a Gigabyte b560 ds2 couldn't even run a stock 11600k without throttling and the b660 version of that board is the same cost as the Asrock z690.



So I'm guessing the z690 phantom is the worse z690 but would it run a 12400 or 12600k okay?

Does it have better vrm than a comparable cost b660?

Or is there a better option?