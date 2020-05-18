Asrock Z390 ITX/AC vs ITX/AC Phantom Gaming - major socket spacing difference

I run the Z390 Phantom board - first in an MATX case with a Noctua DH-15S, now in an Ncase M1 with a Noctua C14 (original, not S) - it's been great.I'm trying to upgrade my 16yr olds PC and got him a 9600K, RTX2060 Super and the Asrock Z390 ITX/AC (non Phantom)Plan was to reuse the really nice Silverstone RL08 MATX case, my DH15S, etcWell, it turns out that the boards are a lot different and the socket is so off center in the non Phantom board that the DH15S cooler won't fit because it goes outside of the motherboard boundary and hits the top of the (inverted design) case.I ordered the 120MM Noctua from Amazon, but WTF was Asrock thinking here?