Asrock x99e-itx/ac, Xeon E-5 2695v3, 16GB DDR4 3000

US sales only, payment by paypal, heatware is here.

Would do a combo of everything for $400 shipped Practally giving the ram for free in the combo.

First up is an Asrock x99-itx/ac in great condition with accessories. Bought from another member a couple of years ago and it has been flawless. Price is $160 shipped



asrock1.jpg

asrock2.jpg

Next is a Xeon E-5 2695v3 14 core 28 thread cpu. Works perfectly, Price is $235 shipped

e5-2695v3.jpg

And a 2x8gb Gskill Aegis DDR4 3000 set of ram. Price is $45 shipped


mem.jpg
 
