ASRock X870E NOVA WIFI AM5 AMD X870E ATX Motherboard $279 at Newegg

If you're looking for a high end X870E motherboard this is the one to get imo. It has even better premium features than the Taichi Light and is cheaper at this price. Wifi7+bluetooth, Quick Release GPU, Premium sound, 5GB ethernet port. fast USB ports, great NVME SSD layout, gen5 x1, gen4 x4.
Link here: https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x870e...d6=&id7=9015676&id8=&id9=g&id10=c&id11=&id12={gclid}&id13=&id14=Y&id15=&id16=639305255250&id17=&id18=&id19=&id20=&id21=pla&id22=8438988&id23=online&id24=N82E16813162163&id25=US&id26=2365716310014&id27=Y&id28=&id29=&id30=13247671012893358694&id31=en&id32=&id33=&id34=&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=19141281834
Link here: https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x870e...d6=&id7=9015676&id8=&id9=g&id10=c&id11=&id12={gclid}&id13=&id14=Y&id15=&id16=639305255250&id17=&id18=&id19=&id20=&id21=pla&id22=8438988&id23=online&id24=N82E16813162163&id25=US&id26=2365716310014&id27=Y&id28=&id29=&id30=13247671012893358694&id31=en&id32=&id33=&id34=&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=19141281834