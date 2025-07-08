  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASRock X870E NOVA WIFI AM5 AMD X870E ATX Motherboard $279 at Newegg

If you're looking for a high end X870E motherboard this is the one to get imo. It has even better premium features than the Taichi Light and is cheaper at this price. Wifi7+bluetooth, Quick Release GPU, Premium sound, 5GB ethernet port. fast USB ports, great NVME SSD layout, gen5 x1, gen4 x4.

Link here: https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x870e-nova-wifi/p/N82E16813162163
 
Nice, this thing was OOS forever so I ended up going with a different model. I was originally eyeing this one, though!
 
I was looking at this and compared it to the Gigabyte X870E Wifi7 and the Gigabyte looked nicer on paper. This has 5x m.2 but only one is gen5. And the two expansion slots are 1x and 2x respectively. Not sure why Asrock cheaped out so hard on an otherwise premium chipset.
 
There are a lot of nice X870E motherboards out there now including ones from Gigabyte and MSI.

I decided to go for a different brand because my last motherboard was a Gigabyte and the Asrock Nova ticks a lot of boxes for me. NGL, its aesthetic design was also a plus factor for me.

1752018827603.png


Just pick whatever suits you best. I'm just glad we have good choices now. Make sure to take advantage of the sales now. A lot of sales on PC hardware on Newegg, Amazon, and BestBuy right now from July 8th-11th. Good luck, whatever you pick up!

PS I think it was just a design decision. For example this board has 1x Gen 5 and 4x Gen4 nvme slots. I've seen other boards that do 2x Gen5 but only 2x Gen4. They gave up an extra Gen4 to get the dual Gen5, so it's just a matter of how to allocate those limited PCIE lanes/bandwidth.
 
Last edited:
I have used this board and still have it (now in storage). The whole X3D chip failures made me switch to an MSI X870E Carbon board. AsRock’s lack of ownership at first soured me on them and then it took GN to call them out basically to admit fault. Might use it again at some point but just make sure you’re running the latest bios.
 
Are the issues fixed with this board? It didn’t seem like they were last I saw GN meeting and a subsequent post by a user who was on latest bios but still had his processor busted.
 
I guess it depends on what you read. It sounds like the latest bios fixes things. I bought a 9600X and put it in this board and just built the PC but haven’t fired it up yet.
 
My problem is with so much choice why pay this much with a dangling risk on your head. I would get a MSI Tomahawk X870E with a similar features.
 
