ASRock X870E NOVA WIFI AM5 AMD X870E ATX Motherboard $279 at Newegg

Absalom said: I was looking at this and compared it to the Gigabyte X870E Wifi7 and the Gigabyte looked nicer on paper. This has 5x m.2 but only one is gen5. And the two expansion slots are 1x and 2x respectively. Not sure why Asrock cheaped out so hard on an otherwise premium chipset.

There are a lot of nice X870E motherboards out there now including ones from Gigabyte and MSI.I decided to go for a different brand because my last motherboard was a Gigabyte and the Asrock Nova ticks a lot of boxes for me. NGL, its aesthetic design was also a plus factor for me.Just pick whatever suits you best. I'm just glad we have good choices now. Make sure to take advantage of the sales now. A lot of sales on PC hardware on Newegg, Amazon, and BestBuy right now from July 8th-11th. Good luck, whatever you pick up!PS I think it was just a design decision. For example this board has 1x Gen 5 and 4x Gen4 nvme slots. I've seen other boards that do 2x Gen5 but only 2x Gen4. They gave up an extra Gen4 to get the dual Gen5, so it's just a matter of how to allocate those limited PCIE lanes/bandwidth.