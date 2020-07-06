ASRock x570 Taichi DSDT help

My mobo is in for RMA at the moment and hoping someone can help me out. Anyone that is running an ASRock x570 taichi board willing to extract the DSDT for me? I’m willing to pay 25 bucks for you’re time.

Here are instructions on how to extract the DSDT.

https://www.elitemacx86.com/threads/how-to-extract-dsdt-ssdts.44/

Basically I’m trying to inject the SLI certificate to my mini itx board.
 
