ASRock x570 Pro4 - 2nd M.2 SSD for dual boot?

U

usa all day

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
91
I want to dual boot with a 2nd M.2 SSD & from what I'm reading - it should work fine but I'd like some reassurance.

I assumed the slot with purple text below was the only bootable slot or will they both work per the red text noting plural - boot diskS?

SPECS: https://www.asrock.com/MB/AMD/X570 Pro4/index.us.asp
PDF MANUAL: https://download.asrock.com/Manual/X570 Pro4.pdf

- 1 x Hyper M.2 Socket (M2_1), supports M Key type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 M.2 PCI Express module up to Gen4x4 (64 Gb/s) (with Vermeer, Matisse) or Gen3x4 (32 Gb/s) (with Cezanne, Renoir, Pinnacle Ridge and Picasso)*
- 1 x Hyper M.2 Socket (M2_3), supports M Key type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 M.2 SATA3 6.0 Gb/s module and M.2 PCI Express module up to Gen4x4 (64 Gb/s) (with Vermeer, Matisse) or Gen3x4 (32 Gb/s) (with Cezanne, Renoir, Pinnacle Ridge and Picasso)

* If Thunderbolt™ support is enabled (it's not), SATA type M.2 will be disabled.
Supports NVMe SSD as boot disks
 
Sounds like it might work with two nvme drives. A SATA m.2 may not boot in M2_3 (although it will work as a data drive).

Of course the spec sheet isn't always accurate. Maybe verify in the manual, but I think it should work.
 
You can boot off the second M.2 slot. Please buy an NVME M.2 SSD, friends don't let friends buy SATA M.2 (unless that's the only thing supported).

The asterisk shows next to both of them in the manual:

1695318764071.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top