ASRock x570 Pro4 - 2nd M.2 SSD for dual boot?

usa all day
Weaksauce
I want to dual boot with a 2nd M.2 SSD & from what I'm reading - it should work fine but I'd like some reassurance.
I assumed the slot with purple text below was the only bootable slot or will they both work per the red text noting plural - boot diskS?
SPECS: https://www.asrock.com/MB/AMD/X570 Pro4/index.us.asp
PDF MANUAL: https://download.asrock.com/Manual/X570 Pro4.pdf
- 1 x Hyper M.2 Socket (M2_1), supports M Key type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 M.2 PCI Express module up to Gen4x4 (64 Gb/s) (with Vermeer, Matisse) or Gen3x4 (32 Gb/s) (with Cezanne, Renoir, Pinnacle Ridge and Picasso)*
- 1 x Hyper M.2 Socket (M2_3), supports M Key type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 M.2 SATA3 6.0 Gb/s module and M.2 PCI Express module up to Gen4x4 (64 Gb/s) (with Vermeer, Matisse) or Gen3x4 (32 Gb/s) (with Cezanne, Renoir, Pinnacle Ridge and Picasso)
* If Thunderbolt™ support is enabled (it's not), SATA type M.2 will be disabled.
Supports NVMe SSD as boot disks
