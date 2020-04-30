ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX - use of thunderbolt?

Looking to get a new AMD motherboard for my ITX build that I plan on using for light gaming, work and movies. Was looking at different options and noticed that the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX has thunderbolt 3 support.



I don't have an apple, am not doing video capture and my only external peripherals are a number of harddrive connected via an icybox. My monitor does support thunderbolt, but my RTX 2070 super only has displayport, so that goes unused... So the thunderbolt 3 port on this motherboard doesn't seem especially useful to me. But I haven't been involved in tech for a long time so perhaps I'm missing something....



I'm fine to spend some money, but there has to be a reason. Given my situation, is there ANY benefit to having thunderbolt on my new motherboard? If not, I'll just get a cheaper motherboard with better m.2 support....