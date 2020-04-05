ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 sound issue

I just finished building a new rig and have run into a problem.. On my previous rig, an ASUS Crosshair V on Windows 7, I ran game audio through my speakers and was able to use a headset in the front audio ports for Discord/TeamSpeak.. Sadly, I haven't been able to do that with this motherboard and Windows 10.. I've been racking my brain and googling my ass off trying to find a reason or a solution, and have come up empty..



What I can tell you is this.. When I insert the microphone plug into the front audio port, it's recognized and works as it should.. When I insert the speaker plug into the front audio port, Windows 10 does NOT recognize it as a separate output device.. Instead, Windows 10 adds it as another set of speakers to my existing speaker setup.. Any ideas??



Also, if this is indeed me getting jammed up, any recommendations on a way to maybe either add a secondary sound card just for voice comm purposes if that's a viable option??



Thanks!!