ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 is it a good board for 5950x (VRMs etc...?)

HelloI have 5950x and Im looking for a board for this CPU. I was going to buy Gigabyte X570S UD but its no longer in the shops (at least in my country), sadly. I liked the 3x m.2 slots there (ALL PCIe 4.0 x4 (!)) (not PCIe 3.0)... And its cheap price.Now my only contender among x570 boards is the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 (simply because its the cheapest one in my country, not as cheap as Gigabyte X570S UD , but what can you do...)Im a bit worried about few things:1) Does the the board - ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 have good VRMs for stock 5950x (im NOT planning any overclocking)...? Are the VRMs good or at least "OK"...?2) The board has 2x M.2 Slots, BOTH are PCIe 4.0 x4 (no pcie 3.0)...?3) If I would like 3rd M.2 slot (as the Gigabyte X570S UD had), i can buy an "M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion card", plug it into the second x16 (the long one) PCIE 4.0 slot (which runs at x4) and voila i have a three M.2 PCIE 4.0 x4 slots in total... correct...?Im planning to buy GPU - RTX 4090, which has LARGE heatsinks, 3.5 or even 4 slots COOLER... But looking at the motherboard layout, there are 3 slots between the two x16 PCIE 4.0 slots, (3 slots + the one the GPU is actually IN), that means i can plug even RTX 4090 with 4 slots cooler and I should still be able to plug some M.2 expansion PCIe card into the second x16 slot... Correct? It should fit, and if the expansion m.2 card is "low profile" (something like:It should NOT even hinder/obstruct the airflow to the RTX 4090 cooler correct?4) The board at the back has only 3 audio jacks, what if i need more...? (like 5.1 or 7.1 etc. audio) Is there some external expansion audio jacks that i can buy separately and plug them into some pins that are ready on the board itself...? (or how is 5.1, 7.1 etc. audio handled on boards with only 3 audio jacks at back)...?Thank you