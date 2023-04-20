Asrock vs Powercolor RX 6600. Same price, which card?

I would like to buy one of the following cards to hold me over for the next 6-12 months. I want to upgrade from my GTX 970, but don't like any of the 16GB VRAM cards at current prices and want to put off buying one until later this year.



They are both 220 euros, which in my market seems to be the best bang for buck for a short-term holdover card.



ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D

Powercolor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600



Has anyone used either? Anything bad to say? I reckon their close to identical and maybe I'm overthinking the decision, but before I flip a coin I thought I'd ask here.