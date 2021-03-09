ASRock TRX40 Creator Serial Number Location

I need to RMA my board due to a sound issue, but I can't find where on the motherboard the SN is. I tossed out the box cover that had the SN printed and my board is in my system with cards populating the slots. Can any save me the effort of disassembling my setup by letting me know where on this motherboard the serial number sticker is? If it's on the back, I have a project. It's not near the CPU, the I/O ports have a cover, and the rest of the board I can't see without disassembling.



Thanks if anyone can provide the info.