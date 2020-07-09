ASROCK RMA warratnty service experience?

I've never owned an ASROCK product. I'm always owned ASUS or Gigabyte, and even an MSI once, but never ASROCK.

The second Gigabyte board I have had is now RMA'ed, just like the fist one, and even though it was delivered 2 days ago, still they haven't processed it. On their RMA tracking page still says, "Waiting for your product." lol Yeah, sitting on their desk.

The first Gigabyte board I had, the old X58, had to be RMA'ed too. Came back and wasn't even repaired. I had to wait 30 days to get that board back, and including shipping time, they had the board for about 20 days.

Well, now I'm going through the same thing. I only live 400 miles from their RMA shipping address. Anyway, I'm just going to buy another board if I don't see that they have processed it in the next couple of days. I'm just not going to wait 30 days for a response.

I was thinking about ASROCK this time.

Does anyone have any warranty experience with them?
 
