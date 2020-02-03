ASRock revenues to rise on increased shipments with AMD chipsets

erek
No brainer on the Ryzen effect
"These factors, coupled with graphics cards sales also beginning to turn profitable in late 2019 and successful development of the US and European markets, are expected to drive the firm's revenues to a new high in 2020, the sources said.
As ASRock has sharply boosted its adoption ratios for AMD's PC, server and graphics card processor solutions, the company is expected to significantly benefit from ever-increasing market shares for the chipmaker's 7nm processors in 2020, the sources continued.
Meanwhile, ASRock has newly appointed Genuine and Weikeng Industrial as its sales agents in Taiwan for DeskMini series, mainly DeskMini A300 carrying AMD A300 chipset and DeskMini 310 adopting Intel H310 chipset."
