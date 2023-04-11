ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming Drops to $960, First for a Custom Design

erek
Slow moving economics
“In what could be a sign of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX dropping to sub-$1,000 price points ahead of the crucial Spring-Summer PC gaming season, the ASRock RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming became the first custom-design card based on the top AMD RDNA3 GPU to drop to a three-figure price of $960, which is well below the $999 baseline price AMD set for this SKU. Board partner co-branded AMD reference-design RX 7900 XTX cards in the market are currently selling below the MSRP, and the ASRock Phantom Gaming joins them as the first custom-design card around the $950-mark, with a $959 listing on American PC hardware retailer Newegg. The RX 7900 XTX is AMD's flagship graphics card, and performs competitively with the GeForce RTX 4080 in the majority of gaming graphics workloads made up of raster 3D, but falls behind on real-time ray tracing, where it performs closer to the previous-generation RTX 3090 Ti.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307062/...ng-drops-to-usd-960-first-for-a-custom-design
