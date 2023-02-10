Asrock Radeon RX 7900 XT for $20 discount below MSRP

Marees

https://www.newegg.com/biostar-rx7900xt/p/27N-002J-00025

H/t videocardz

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...Egv_Lj9DRmla6zE4BIjQ-1676026162-0-gaNycGzNEdA

EDIT:
there are two one RX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.


Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310(Sold out) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small one

https://www.pcgamer.com/amds-rx-7900-xt-is-on-sale-under-msrp-only-two-months-after-release/
 
sirmonkey1985

Marees said:
I think there were only 2 left when I posted it. Let us see if this re-appears ...
probably going to appear random times now that fry's is dead and that's where biostar primarily was sold at here in the states they need to get their name out there again else where.
 
