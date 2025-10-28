  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASRock Rack 8U8X-GNR2 SYN B200 Review NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU Server

erek

erek

1761685784893.png


"After testing the ASRock Rack 6U8X-EGS2 H200 last year, this system feels quite familiar. In many ways, the layout of this 8U8X-GNR2 SYN B200 system is similar to the previous generation.

ASRock-Rack-8U8X-GNR2-SYN-B200-Rear-2-800x450.jpgASRock Rack 8U8X GNR2 SYN B200 Rear 2
At the same time, there are some big updates. Not only is this system 2U taller, but we have a new generation of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The new Intel Xeon 6 CPUs mean we have faster RAM, more cores, and no PCH. Still, the PCIe subsystem is what differentiates this style of AI server from the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 racks.

-8U8X-GNR2-SYN-B200-Inside-GPU-Drive-Bay-6-800x450.jpgASRock Rack 8U8X GNR2 SYN B200 Inside GPU Drive Bay 6
The new Blackwell GPUs at 1kW each mean that this system requires high-power racks. It also offers an enormous upgrade over the Hopper generation.

ASRock-Rack-8U8X-GNR2-SYN-B200-GPU-16-800x450.jpgASRock Rack 8U8X GNR2 SYN B200 GPU 16
It is always neat to see how ASRock Rack approaches building these large AI servers. This is a mix of fast new technologies and practical engineering that yields a utilitarian design. In many ways, that is the trend in this class of AI servers."


View: https://youtu.be/LjU89rZa8HQ

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/asrock...view-nvidia-hgx-b200-8-gpu-server-intel-xeon/
 
