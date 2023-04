Ebernanut said:



I agree with the other comments that it's not worth upgrading to from a 3080 though. Try 23w more under load and an extra 28w idle with multi monitors according to TPU . It's also more powerful and is actually more efficient, that same review shows the 3080 with 86% of the efficiency of the 6950xt.I agree with the other comments that it's not worth upgrading to from a 3080 though. Click to expand...

You're right about the Gaming power (except for when locked at 60hz and the 20ms spikes) - I was actually looking at TPU's graphs but also had the 4070ti review open and must have mixed up the gaming numbers there.Multimonitor - 20W to 48W for multi-monitor is 250% less power efficient. It doesn't sound like much but that's likely where most [H] PCs spend most of their time. This is actually much lower than most users will see as TPU limits both monitors to 60hz; if the monitors run at different refresh rates then the AMD card will pull 70-90W.