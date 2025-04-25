ASRock Phantom Gaming 6 won't boot into windows 10 after BOIS update

Dear Experts
I have got motherboard ASRock Z390 PHANTOM GAMING 6 I have upgraded BOIS from P1.6 to P4.30G,,,,,update was successful following instructions in the link below
Now I am stuck in new BOIS I can't get it to windows 10
https://asrock.com/support/BIOSIG.asp?cat=BIOS9
I have removed COMS battery still no joys
I can't find an options for choosing my SSD hard drive (below link has 4 snapshots)
View: https://imgur.com/a/snfftwx
Thanks for help
I have got motherboard ASRock Z390 PHANTOM GAMING 6 I have upgraded BOIS from P1.6 to P4.30G,,,,,update was successful following instructions in the link below
Now I am stuck in new BOIS I can't get it to windows 10
https://asrock.com/support/BIOSIG.asp?cat=BIOS9
I have removed COMS battery still no joys
I can't find an options for choosing my SSD hard drive (below link has 4 snapshots)
View: https://imgur.com/a/snfftwx
Thanks for help