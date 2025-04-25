  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

ASRock Phantom Gaming 6 won't boot into windows 10 after BOIS update

Z

zillah

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
163
Dear Experts

I have got motherboard ASRock Z390 PHANTOM GAMING 6 I have upgraded BOIS from P1.6 to P4.30G,,,,,update was successful following instructions in the link below
Now I am stuck in new BOIS I can't get it to windows 10

https://asrock.com/support/BIOSIG.asp?cat=BIOS9

I have removed COMS battery still no joys

I can't find an options for choosing my SSD hard drive (below link has 4 snapshots)


View: https://imgur.com/a/snfftwx

Thanks for help
 
yup, sounds like you need to flip between uefi and legacy mode to see what you originally were set to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top