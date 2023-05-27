ASRock PG558KF - 8K (7680 x 4320) 55" gaming monitor (HDR1000)

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 4,096
Holy shit, wouldn't expect such a display from AsRock.
https://www.asrock.com/news/index.us.asp?iD=5236
https://www.techpowerup.com/309205/asrock-to-show-new-gaming-monitors-and-more-at-computex-2023
Meant to be aimed at gaming according to TPU. Hopefully more details from Computex.
https://www.asrock.com/news/index.us.asp?iD=5236
https://www.techpowerup.com/309205/asrock-to-show-new-gaming-monitors-and-more-at-computex-2023
Meant to be aimed at gaming according to TPU. Hopefully more details from Computex.