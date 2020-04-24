ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional Gaming i7 and Xeon E5-2697 v3 All Core Turbo

Any tips for hitting the stated all core turbo on my motherboard? E5-2697 v3s have an all core turbo of 3.1 GHz, but I'm only hitting 2.9 GHz all core. Single core is hitting 3.6 GHz as it should and temps are kept under 50*C by a Noctua D15 with dual fans. I have all C states enabled in BIOS and C6 set as retention state. I was getting the same results with C6 set to non-retention. PSU is a 1200W Corsair Platinum with a single 1080Ti and 4x 16GB sticks of Samsung DDR4 ECC. Setup has been running at this performance level from the moment I assembled it about a year ago.