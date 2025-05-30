ASRock confirms their motherboards are frying some 9800X3D CPUs

Mad Maxx
Allegedly fixed in the latest BIOSes, but I don't trust it. To be honest I don't even trust the 9800X3D at all, there are reports on every board vendor of deaths. I'm not defending Asrock here, because they seem to kill them at an even larger scale like probably 50x - 100x more reports on them vs other boards.Thinking about building a new rig and was going to to with an ASRock mb......idk anymore did they fix it? That interview seems shady
So is it just that 9800x3D have something shity about them and if you do a 9950 you are safe? Aka amd used the worst cores they could or something?Allegedly fixed in the latest BIOSes, but I don't trust it. To be honest I don't even trust the 9800X3D at all, there are reports on every board vendor of deaths. I'm not defending Asrock here, because they seem to kill them at an even larger scale like probably 50x - 100x more reports on them vs other boards.
Check out here: https://www.reddit.com/r/ASRock/comments/1i5iy9a/update_and_summary_on_the_dead_9800x3ds/
Look at that reddit link, there are a few other reports of 9950X3D deaths. I have no idea why, but there were never large scale reports on 7xxx3D. I suspect it could be something to due with either the redesigned cache location or bad AGESA from AMD, that is agitated more from ASRock aggressive PBO settings. Purely guessing from my part.So is it just that 9800x3D have something shity about them and if you do a 9950 you are safe? Aka amd used the worst cores they could or something?
What other mb doesn't gimp the GPU lanes if you use multiple m2 drives? I'm coming from a 3960x with 4m2 drives and form what I read it looks like all the other boards go down to 8x for the GPU?