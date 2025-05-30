ASRock confirms their motherboards are frying some 9800X3D CPUs

tunatime said: So is it just that 9800x3D have something shity about them and if you do a 9950 you are safe? Aka amd used the worst cores they could or something?



What other mb doesn't gimp the GPU lanes if you use multiple m2 drives? I'm coming from a 3960x with 4m2 drives and form what I read it looks like all the other boards go down to 8x for the GPU? Click to expand...

Look at that reddit link, there are a few other reports of 9950X3D deaths. I have no idea why, but there were never large scale reports on 7xxx3D. I suspect it could be something to due with either the redesigned cache location or bad AGESA from AMD, that is agitated more from ASRock aggressive PBO settings. Purely guessing from my part.And yeah a lot of boards do cut GPU down to x8 when you go hard on m.2 population. One of the reasons I got an X670E Steel Legend lol. I would just get a 7800X3D and any board. With the savings you achieve, invest in better cooling and run more aggressive PBO settings to get you closer to the 9800X3D in performance. I'm probably in a huge minority for distrusting 9xxx3D completely, but that's just my take. I refuse to upgrade to one (especially being on ASRock) and will let the future X3D chips be released for quite a few months and see if there are massive reports of failures before upgrading.