Asrock BFB and i5 10500

I'm new to the current Intel work around way of getting most out of my i5 10500 so I have a question about base frequency boost settings. I set the max PL1 wattage the bios allows but have a question about max PL1 duration settings. Mine is adjustable and everywhere I read its set at 56 seconds max but I can increase that substantially. Question is it worth increasing that number? Running a cpu stress test it kept it at the max PL1 of 4200GHz for several minutes so I'm not sure its even necessary as it seems I have good enough cooling?