Asrock B650E ITX reset cmos when power cord is remove

I recently upgrade my AM4 config to the new AM5. I get a 7800x3d, an Asrock B650E ITX and 32GB of G.Skill 6000mhz cas 30 memory.



The CPU and Motherboard are from a french bid website, i didn't bought them from a store. Both were suppose to be "new", and when i receive them both seems legit. I found a few thermal paste in the Motheboard, so the statement from the seller that the motherboard was never used is maybe a lie, but at least the card was in great shape and surely wasn't used for long.



The issue with this motherboard is strange, it's the first time i get such problem and i get a few motherboard with issues in the past. I discover the issue the first morning when the motherboard hang at boot and finally do a reset cmos. I have this habit to shut down my multi-socket power cord at night. So it seems that removing the power cord from the motherboard and plug it again a few moment later provoke the board to hang and reset cmos.

Except that the board is working fine, no stability or performance problem. I just need to have the power cord always plug-in with main voltage... but still, i want to understand why this is doing this.



I assume the issue is related to the persistent voltage of the PSU when the computer is off. It seems the PSU always provide a 5V in the usb port, i assume it's a function for charging your thing even when the computer is off. Maybe with the removal of the power cord, the psu finally completely shutdown and the motherboard need this residual voltage for some reason. Or it could be related to the battery ? I don't even see a battery anymore in modern motherboard, i assume they are now built in the motherboard.



The first thing i did when i built the config was to upgrade the bios, and as it was a beta version. I upgrade to the "final" version today that was release a few days ago, and without much hope the issue is still here.



I can also say that there is a warning message when linux (i have dual boot win / linux) is booting / shutting down, related to a usb hub not working, even if all my usb port are working fine. I contact Asrock support but didn't get any answer yet...