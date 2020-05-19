ASRock B450M PRO4 vs ASUS TUF B450M-Plus Gaming...or B550?

While I wait like everyone else for components to be in stock again, I'm obsessing over the tiniest details over which motherboard to buy. My main concern is durability and stability and, well, ASRock's come a long way, right? They're still the red-headed stepchild of the motherboard brands, but I understand their products are much better these days (except maybe for that one A320). Don't care about RGBs or any of that eye candy stuff (seriously, what's up with that?). Though my current rig is overclocked (ancient Z68 board with i5-2500K), I have no intention of overclocking the Ryzen 5 3600 I'm going to buy.



So, as near as I can tell, the main differences between the two boards is that the ASRock has 1 more fan header for a total of 3 and a heatsink for its VRM. Its VRM, on the other hand, I guess is not *quite* as good as the ASUS board. Is that pretty much it? Anybody here have a favorite pony in this race? Better yet, anybody here using either board?



Or should I wait for a B550 board? Does going from PCIe 3.0 to 4.0 make that much a difference? It's likely to run hotter, right? I suppose I could wait anyway because by then the B450s will drop in price and more will be in stock (about a month away, last I heard).



Goal is to build a PC with a quality mobo to last me years.



Sell it to me. (Price, btw, is only a $10 difference, thank God for Microcenter...at least when they have their stuff in stock).