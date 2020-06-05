Asrock B450M Pro4 SATA port issue...

I just put together a Ryzen 3 3200G with this motherboard and tried putting my ssd on port 1 and my hard drive on port 2. BIOS recognized the ssd but not hdd. I connected the hard drive to ports 4 then 3 and it was detected, using the same SATA cable. I attach the ssd to SATA port 2 and it is not detected. BTW, I am not using M2_2 that disables SATA 3_3. Does this sound like a dead port? I don't think I want to RMA the board for a dead SATA port. I am using the latest P3.90 bios, and it seemed like the sata cable clicked well into this port. I also didn't disable any of the SATA ports in bios.