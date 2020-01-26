Asrock b450m pro4 bios 3.60 issue

Having some issues with v3.60 agesa 1.0.0.3abb Background : Just slapped a Ryzen 9 3900x in my b450m pro4to replace a 2700. Worked ok with bios 3.30 (earliest bios to support Ryzen 3xxx). But the post time was like 2 minutes. Its run a case fan (just one of them) at full speed for a full minute. Then everything else would come to life. No clue if the cpu was sitting there just getting needlessly hot or what, at any rate it was annoying. Updated to v3.60 with agesa 1.0.0.3abb. Some people reported better boost clocks and lower voltage (Hopefully lower temps) as well as faster POST. So I gave it a shot. Problem : Still agonizing post time. Same behavior. But now it only let's me access the UEFI menu if I clear cmos. I get an asrock splash screen with press del for menu, f6 for flash, f11 for boot options like normal. If I don't touch it, it boots to Ubuntu fine. If I smash del to enter UEFI, the screen goes black and that's it. Never comes up. Anyone else experienced this? Should I go ahead and update to bios 3.90 with agesa 1.0.0.4b? Roll back to 3.50 or 3.30?