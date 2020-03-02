Asrock B450 post times with an R5 3600

Ok, before we go on, I want to say that the R5 3600, even at stock settings, is a lot faster than the 1600 or 2600 that I replaced. However, although I am using the 1.0.0.4B Agesa Bios in the Asrock B450 mITX Fatality Gaming board, after I upgraded to the 3600, posts times increased from literally 4 seconds with a boot time of 10 seconds to the login screen and now, I get 15 second posts times and probably about 21 or so seconds boot times to the login screen.



Now, to some, I understand that it is not a big deal. However, to me, I think that increasing the post times by 3 times longer is significant. Therefore, any suggestions on what I could do? Asrock support basically said it is an AMD agesa problem and there is nothing they can do about it. Thanks.