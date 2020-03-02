Asrock B450 post times with an R5 3600

ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
11,550
Ok, before we go on, I want to say that the R5 3600, even at stock settings, is a lot faster than the 1600 or 2600 that I replaced. However, although I am using the 1.0.0.4B Agesa Bios in the Asrock B450 mITX Fatality Gaming board, after I upgraded to the 3600, posts times increased from literally 4 seconds with a boot time of 10 seconds to the login screen and now, I get 15 second posts times and probably about 21 or so seconds boot times to the login screen.

Now, to some, I understand that it is not a big deal. However, to me, I think that increasing the post times by 3 times longer is significant. Therefore, any suggestions on what I could do? Asrock support basically said it is an AMD agesa problem and there is nothing they can do about it. Thanks.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,249
ManofGod said:
Ok, before we go on, I want to say that the R5 3600, even at stock settings, is a lot faster than the 1600 or 2600 that I replaced. However, although I am using the 1.0.0.4B Agesa Bios in the Asrock B450 mITX Fatality Gaming board, after I upgraded to the 3600, posts times increased from literally 4 seconds with a boot time of 10 seconds to the login screen and now, I get 15 second posts times and probably about 21 or so seconds boot times to the login screen.

Now, to some, I understand that it is not a big deal. However, to me, I think that increasing the post times by 3 times longer is significant. Therefore, any suggestions on what I could do? Asrock support basically said it is an AMD agesa problem and there is nothing they can do about it. Thanks.
Click to expand...
I haven't really noticed any big jump in post times on my GF's B450M Steel Legend. I'll have to double check for you to see if it's an ASRock issue or not. She also is on a 3600.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
11,550
kirbyrj said:
I haven't really noticed any big jump in post times on my GF's B450M Steel Legend. I'll have to double check for you to see if it's an ASRock issue or not. She also is on a 3600.
Click to expand...
Whenever you have the time, thanks. I usually check mine by opening the Task Manager in Windows 10, going to the Startup tab and it gives me the last bios time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top