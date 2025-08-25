ASRock Adds Overheating Protection to Its L-Shaped 12V-2x6 GPU Cable

erek
"ASRock bundles stickers for Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Steel Legend builds and offers a two-year warranty. The cable also features a built-in NTC temperature sensor that detects rising temperatures by measuring resistance changes, enabling over-temperature protection when used with compatible Taichi and Phantom Gaming PSUs. ASRock reminds users to follow their GPU maker's power recommendations, to fully seat connectors until they click, and to avoid bending or stressing the cable near the plug. Priced at around $40 (5,980 yen including tax in Japan), it is definitely on the pricey side."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340290/...-protection-to-its-l-shaped-12v-2x6-gpu-cable
