ASRock 25" and 27" FHD IPS 100MHz "Gaming" monitor $50+ship after rebate and product review bonus

Lifted from another forum.
PRE ORDER STOCK ETA January 15, 2024
ASRock 27" FHD IPS 100MHz MAX "Gaming" monitor : $110 - $40 Rebate = $70.00 @ Newegg
$20 bonus rebate for product review (details in rebate form) brings it to $50.00 (plus shipping)
25" version also available same specs but $25 rebate + $20 review bonus brings total to $50.00 (plus shipping)
Enjoy!
PRE ORDER STOCK ETA January 15, 2024
ASRock 27" FHD IPS 100MHz MAX "Gaming" monitor : $110 - $40 Rebate = $70.00 @ Newegg
$20 bonus rebate for product review (details in rebate form) brings it to $50.00 (plus shipping)
25" version also available same specs but $25 rebate + $20 review bonus brings total to $50.00 (plus shipping)
Enjoy!