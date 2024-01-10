ASRock 25" and 27" FHD IPS 100MHz "Gaming" monitor $50+ship after rebate and product review bonus

Lifted from another forum. :D

PRE ORDER STOCK ETA January 15, 2024

ASRock 27" FHD IPS 100MHz MAX "Gaming" monitor : $110 - $40 Rebate = $70.00 @ Newegg

$20 bonus rebate for product review (details in rebate form) brings it to $50.00 (plus shipping)

25" version also available same specs but $25 rebate + $20 review bonus brings total to $50.00 (plus shipping)

Enjoy!
 
