Asmongold MMO Streamer of the Year

polonyc2 said: MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path

I remember the fucking day I got the email that YouTube was up and accepting new members .. I signed up that day but didn't make any content... all I had to do was film all my PC work and talk about it on cam.. upload that shit.. le sigh. I was all into watercooling and overclocking.. topless opterons and DFI nforce 4 boards...Not streamers but ... these guys like Linus (NCIX hardware reviews) and Paul and Kyle Bitwit (NewEgg hardware reviews) realized it and went private with their own reviews pretty fast... they just pivoted right to their own videos for hardware reviews... was a pretty easy transition for them.I am happy with my life but if I could turn back time to that moment.. I just might. and buy a bunch of Bitcoin on the cheap too. Comixbooks - Yeah all of these big YTers go a little crazy after a while.. That David Dobrik guy is one too.. Overgrown children with unlimited budgets. It ends up going sideways eventually.