Asmongold MMO Streamer of the Year

Yea, I slapped that up in the chat this morning.

honestly, that's a reality on how most people live. On the screen, its all glamour. In the real world, they live in a bucket of shit fighting disconnect and door notices from eight different sources.
 
The Best part are his old childhood toys where he was a single child on op of it. He used MMOs to escape reality and become a millionaire. He's still a funny guy on YouTube suppose that is all that matters
 
I have been watching a lot of Asmon lately.. he's an pretty entertaining streamer and he does some good reaction videos. I saw the steak n eggs video and it was pretty funny the story about the matress in his back yard. He would get up super late, get Wendy's, eat it on that mattress in the back yard, pass out again on the mattress, then wake up at 2am and stream the rest of the night morning makin' big bucks.. Just thought that was kind of funny. Asmon is cool. I am happy for his success!
 
is that really his house in that video?...shouldn't he be able to afford a much nicer place with over 2 million YT subs?
 
polonyc2 said:
is that really his house in that video?...shouldn't he be able to afford a much nicer place with over 2 million YT subs?
Yes... and for sure he can but he likes to keep things how they are because it works for him.. He's got his nice streaming setup and he's very comfortable there like that. It was his mom's house too and she's passed about a year ago.. so there's a lot of sentiment tied up in it too.
 
revenant said:
Yes... and for sure he can but he likes to keep things how they are because it works for him.. He's got his nice streaming setup and he's very comfortable there like that. It was his mom's house too and she's passed about a year ago.. so there's a lot of sentiment tied up in it too.
he can keep the house in memory of his Mom but buy a new house for himself...it's easy to transfer his gaming setup to another better house...that place looks like it's falling apart and barely livable
 
polonyc2 said:
he can keep the house in memory of his Mom but buy a new house for himself...it's easy to transfer his gaming setup to another better house...that place looks like it's falling apart and barely livable
Yeah I imagine he will eventually but he’s really snug as a bug in a rug there… and I’m sure the bugs are too lol. He seems pretty content but I’m sure he’ll end up with some egirl and she’ll demand a change of setting. At the very least a very deep cleaning and purge of clutter.
 
MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path
 
Shoganai said:
I don’t understand how anyone can live like that. I would lose my mind. I had roommates that were far worse than this though and I had to move out. I couldn’t take it anymore. It’s just disgusting.
Must have been in c[H]at, but someone said it best- this is what happens when a child is given a house and never grows up.
 
polonyc2 said:
MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path
I hate Me Beast I like his videos curing the blind but his stupid Candy Bars are everywhere at Walmart and his friends gummy bears candy. They fall on the floor all the time. He has candy bars like Deez nuts he's just a huge overgrown man child ego. He should just stop what he's doing and cure all the blind and fix the homeless problem.
 
polonyc2 said:
MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path
I remember the fucking day I got the email that YouTube was up and accepting new members .. I signed up that day but didn't make any content... all I had to do was film all my PC work and talk about it on cam.. upload that shit.. le sigh. I was all into watercooling and overclocking.. topless opterons and DFI nforce 4 boards...

Not streamers but ... these guys like Linus (NCIX hardware reviews) and Paul and Kyle Bitwit (NewEgg hardware reviews) realized it and went private with their own reviews pretty fast... they just pivoted right to their own videos for hardware reviews... was a pretty easy transition for them.

I am happy with my life but if I could turn back time to that moment.. I just might. and buy a bunch of Bitcoin on the cheap too.


Comixbooks - Yeah all of these big YTers go a little crazy after a while.. That David Dobrik guy is one too.. Overgrown children with unlimited budgets. It ends up going sideways eventually.
 
I looked up David Dobrik seems like he retired. His last video is from a year ago.

That Riot in NY for that Kai Cent is a problem giving away free PS5s whatever. I watched his reaction video after he was like WOW.
 
Comixbooks said:
I looked up David Dobrik seems like he retired. His last video is from a year ago.

That Riot in NY for that Kai Cent is a problem giving away free PS5s whatever. I watched his reaction video after he was like WOW.
I think you're right about Dobrik.. though his whole situation went bad on his way out.. he almost killed one of his "vlog squad" friends during a stunt video... and then got further accused of pressuring people in genral to get into dangerous and awkward situations etc etc for the camera..
 
Shoganai said:
That's because he both lives and showers like a homeless person.
If he is satisfied with his living conditions then more power to him. Smart too, in case his career goes tits up then he has enough financial buffer to keep starvation at bay for years until he manages to come up with a plan B.
 
MaZa said:
If he is satisfied with his living conditions then more power to him. Smart too, in case his career goes tits up then he has enough financial buffer to keep starvation at bay for years until he manages to come up with a plan B.
He could live like that forever without a plan B. He has millions of dollars, probably tens of millions. If he has his money invested he is easily making more on interest alone than he's spending. Not that he would even need the interest. Only spending 1% of what you make in a year means you could live like that for 100 years.
 
