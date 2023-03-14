Asmongold MMO Streamer of the Year

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 22,287
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Yes... and for sure he can but he likes to keep things how they are because it works for him.. He's got his nice streaming setup and he's very comfortable there like that. It was his mom's house too and she's passed about a year ago.. so there's a lot of sentiment tied up in it too.is that really his house in that video?...shouldn't he be able to afford a much nicer place with over 2 million YT subs?
Yes... and for sure he can but he likes to keep things how they are because it works for him.. He's got his nice streaming setup and he's very comfortable there like that. It was his mom's house too and she's passed about a year ago.. so there's a lot of sentiment tied up in it too.
Yeah I imagine he will eventually but he’s really snug as a bug in a rug there… and I’m sure the bugs are too lol. He seems pretty content but I’m sure he’ll end up with some egirl and she’ll demand a change of setting. At the very least a very deep cleaning and purge of clutter.he can keep the house in memory of his Mom but buy a new house for himself...it's easy to transfer his gaming setup to another better house...that place looks like it's falling apart and barely livable
Isn't that right, Comixbooks?If he buys a valari gaming pillow he won't need an egirl
View: https://youtu.be/jA_IYd2G9vI?si=kpogI_9eFA8q0dOF
LOL streamers use plastic forks only nobody wants to do the dishes.
Must have been in c[H]at, but someone said it best- this is what happens when a child is given a house and never grows up.I don’t understand how anyone can live like that. I would lose my mind. I had roommates that were far worse than this though and I had to move out. I couldn’t take it anymore. It’s just disgusting.
MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path
I remember the fucking day I got the email that YouTube was up and accepting new members .. I signed up that day but didn't make any content... all I had to do was film all my PC work and talk about it on cam.. upload that shit.. le sigh. I was all into watercooling and overclocking.. topless opterons and DFI nforce 4 boards...MrBeast just hit 200,000,000 subscribers a few days ago...crazy...if I had known back then that making YouTube videos could be such a lucrative career I might taken a different path
I looked up David Dobrik seems like he retired. His last video is from a year ago.
That Riot in NY for that Kai Cent is a problem giving away free PS5s whatever. I watched his reaction video after he was like WOW.
That's because he both lives and showers like a homeless person.
If he is satisfied with his living conditions then more power to him. Smart too, in case his career goes tits up then he has enough financial buffer to keep starvation at bay for years until he manages to come up with a plan B.