ASML's Ex-Employee in China Allegedly Stole Confidential Information

We have experienced unauthorized misappropriation of data relating to proprietary technology by a (now) former employee in China. We promptly initiated a comprehensive internal review. Based upon our initial findings we do not believe that the misappropriation is material to our business. However, as a result of the security incident, certain export control regulations may have been violated. ASML has therefore reported the incident to relevant authorities. We are implementing additional remedial measures in light of this incident.
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304900/...hina-allegedly-stole-confidential-information
 
notsurprisedkirk.jpg
 
