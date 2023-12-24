ASML ships first of its new units to Intel.

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...en-process-nodes-could-cost-dollar400-million
A Rose by any other name is still a rose, and 7nm by any other name is still 7nm.
Intel 4 uses the same manufacturing hardware as some of the older TSMC 7nm.
That hardware, will put Intel in a place where manufacturing wise it can finally start to compete with TSMC as those are the units TSMC needs for its 2nm processes.
A Rose by any other name is still a rose, and 7nm by any other name is still 7nm.
Intel 4 uses the same manufacturing hardware as some of the older TSMC 7nm.
That hardware, will put Intel in a place where manufacturing wise it can finally start to compete with TSMC as those are the units TSMC needs for its 2nm processes.