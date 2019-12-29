Ashraf Eassa joining Intel as a Technical Marketing Strategist for the Intel Graphics group

Discussion started by _mockingbird, May 6, 2019.

    Oh yeah, this guy hated AMD.
     
    So they hired this guy https://www.fool.com/author/4997/index.aspx to be on a marketing team. Lol. Beginning to think Intel investors are going to get fleeced by whatever Intel has coming down the pipe. They are assembling a triage unit.
     
    How so?
     
    We already know what it is 14nm+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    They just need to put a good spin on it, even the "GPU" if it comes out will be part of the 14nm Family, so you can add another + to the marketing.
     
    Well...if they're hiring marketing people, they must have something to sell market.
     
    Yeah lot of smoke and mirrors this year Lol. No one has asked the question why? Even juanrga came back again.

    Last thorn in their side was Kyle. Now they can try repeat the a64-era bullshit with a lying press, infinite shekels and 14nm++++++++++++++
     
    10nm SoCs come this year. And the dGPU is 10nm as well.
     
