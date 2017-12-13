Comixbooks
Ignore Me
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 14,532
https://www.ashesofcreation.com/
https://www.mmorpg.com/ashes-of-creation
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbi2EvzQmIJ55TJvZumNZw
I can't find the original thread but it's the Top game in development on MMORPG.com while Pantheon Rise of the Fallen is 2nd.
https://www.mmorpg.com/ashes-of-creation
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbi2EvzQmIJ55TJvZumNZw
I can't find the original thread but it's the Top game in development on MMORPG.com while Pantheon Rise of the Fallen is 2nd.
Last edited: