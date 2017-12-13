Ashes of Creation Intrepid Studios MMO

What I like about the game there isn't too much going like what Black Desert Online is trying to do. When you have PVE it does alot for the player playing the game with immersion it lands the player into unknown territory mystery of the unknown.
 
This game give me the same vibes as Rift when it first hit I think this is one of the starter dungeons in the game I mean you have fire around the arrows with shadows on the walls of the dungeon.
 
What impresses me is the area lighting for the spells that lights up the environment which just adds to the saturation of the graphics are area.
 
Looks like AoC is doing an open beta next week for the non-MMO portion of the game called "apocalypse" - does look interesting.



As this testing period was introduced, we decided to package up the intended game modes of Battle Royale, Castle Sieges and Co-Op Horde and rename it Apocalypse. We also decided that we wanted to stress our server infrastructure with as many players as possible. So on December 18th we will grant this testing phase to everyone as a Free-To-Play experience.
All Flash and No substance guess they couldn't pull it off this will probably be the last MMO ever made.
COD MMO
 
All Flash and No substance guess they couldn't pull it off this will probably be the last MMO ever made.
COD MMO
I have no faith in their ability to make the MMO, but this F2P portion of the game could be fun for a period of time. Gunfighting battle royales are so played out, this is basically a fantasy MMO battleground, maybe they'll pull it off. I'm dying for some fantasy multiplayer action as I impatiently wait for Camelot Unchained / Crowfall / Pantheon (all of these lumped into the last ditch efforts for the MMO genre)
 
Sweet PVE this game looks godly compared to that PVP mess a year ago. They must of worked on the walking animations floaty but look good yet. So when you strafe it doesnt look all wacked out.
 
I hope the sound score is good and immersive I think this game will do better than Pantheon for the reason it just looks
more modern people Pantheon the idea is good the graphics look like they are from EQ1 then again how accessible is Pantheon going to be for the average player?
 
Game looks like da bomb it's going to succeed wonder if the gathered anyone from Trion or Blizzard or SOE to work on the game.
 
I continue to have concerns about monetization; I recall way back in the beginning they were selling a great deal of exclusives both in crowdfunding and after the campaign, but I'll still watch how things develop.
 
Is there any sense of a release date for Ashes? Or at least early beta testing to the public? Can we expect a beta a year from now, Christmas 2022? Main game release then like Fall 2023?
 
