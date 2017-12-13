Ashes of Creation Intrepid Studios MMO

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 18,142
As this testing period was introduced, we decided to package up the intended game modes of Battle Royale, Castle Sieges and Co-Op Horde and rename it Apocalypse. We also decided that we wanted to stress our server infrastructure with as many players as possible. So on December 18th we will grant this testing phase to everyone as a Free-To-Play experience.
All Flash and No substance guess they couldn't pull it off this will probably be the last MMO ever made.
COD MMO