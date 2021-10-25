Ashes: Afterglow - Post apocalyptic goodness

I haven't seen anyone speak about this mod on here, so I'm doing so. Say hello to the Ashes series, a post apocalyptic Doom mod about where you're a scavenger whose going around the ruined, abandoned America, fighting mutants, getting into firefights with raiders, and scavenging every drop of ammo and scrap you come across. The mod is unique due to it's incredible attention to detail and it's visceral pulse-pounding shooting. Start off with a newly redone episode one(Ashes: 2063), then play it's side-story(Ashes: Dead Man Walking), then play it's latest episode(Ashes: Afterglow). I cannot express how amazing this series is, it's fantastically well crafted and has some of the best music and level design I've encountered in some time.