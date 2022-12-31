Ashes 2063 - Post Apocalyptic Shooter

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 18,849
If you're a fan of post apocalyptic games the likes of Fallout & Stalker, then you gotta play it.
IMO though the game feels more like a post apocalyptic Half Life 1.
Here is the stand alone version of the game without having to have the Doom 2.WAD.
https://www.moddb.com/mods/ashes-2063/downloads/ashes-stand-alone-version-101
Once you download the game, extract the folder to your directory and load the "Play Episode1.bat" an so on.
IMO though the game feels more like a post apocalyptic Half Life 1.
Here is the stand alone version of the game without having to have the Doom 2.WAD.
https://www.moddb.com/mods/ashes-2063/downloads/ashes-stand-alone-version-101
Once you download the game, extract the folder to your directory and load the "Play Episode1.bat" an so on.
Last edited: