I'd like to know how many hours of content it has. I'd love to get this but at $40 its kind of high, which is fine if its a meaty game, but not so much if it is going to be 10 hours or so.



ok: people are saying 22 hours to finish the game, more to explore and loot everything. also PC coop is absolutely broken. It works fine on xbox though. No NG+, it just goes back to before the final boss if you reload.