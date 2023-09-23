As Phantom Liberty cements Cyberpunk 2077's comeback, CDPR gets candid about its horrible launch: "We repeated a lot of mistakes we got away with ...

One aspect I wonder if the documentary clarifies is the mixed conclusions about the PSN situation.



Most I've read believe it was caused exclusively by Sony making a judgment on the game quality, while others have pointed out that Sony allows trash-tier games on PSN and the real motivation was from CDPR first telling customers to refund the game if they're unhappy with it despite allegedly not getting approval from Sony for refunds, which was against policy and would have cost Sony a bunch, so it was jointly decided by CDPR and Sony to delist the game (this aspect is widely reported), nevertheless refunding various customers.



The cited Reddit source for the linked article about refunds mentions Sony wasn't accepting refunds for everyone during the program and from other articles it seems to corroborate it's not their normal policy. I'd be curious which reason was actually the catalyst for the removal. Feels like a bit of column A and B.