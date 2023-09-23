As Phantom Liberty cements Cyberpunk 2077's comeback, CDPR gets candid about its horrible launch: "We repeated a lot of mistakes we got away with on Witcher 3"
"In a newly released 75-minute documentary from Ard Media, multiple CD Projekt Red leads discuss Cyberpunk 2077's long comeback arc, particularly the disastrous launch that started it. The most enduring and damning moment of the launch is still probably Sony's decision to not only refund unhappy buyers, but totally remove the game from the PlayStation Store, such was the game's disrepair. "