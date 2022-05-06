As it seems there will never be a 16:10 with any gaming options I finally ordered a XG321UG to replace the 30" Dells

I got hooked on the 16:10 long ago for work and I love it, the 2560x1600 res is a good balance between tiny icons and an overheated video card.I have two Dell 30" 16:10 displays but I play games too for #$%! sake.If you work and play games and want a flat screen, VRR, HDR and a 16:10 screen you are out of luck.The XG321UG seems as close as I'll ever get. It's 16:9 but flat, good colors, with real HDR and 1152 mini LED zones.It has no HDMI 2.1 ports and that is pretty lame these days but I'll only use Displayport.Can Displayport 1.4a do 4k 144Hz with 10-bit color and 4:4:4 chroma?Hoping I don't need a new Displayport cable. I'd not think so but all these years 10 or so and I've only needed to do 2560x1600 at 60Hz and 10-bit color with 4:4:4 chroma.The external power brick is not ideal either but I did have an old display stop working once, and I think it was the internal power board.Also hoping the XG321UG is not one of the funky display that mess with the pixels and text don't look great.