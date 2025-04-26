As I get older, I seem to get more nauseous when playing games

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Even games I used to be able to play in the past has started to bother me. Have you guys ran into this? Dramamine help? Anything else you guys can suggest?
I have. Since I only have one functioning eye, I have them checked every yearNot joking, have you had your vision checked recently?
It is very frustrating. I went to play FEAR and I have played it and completed them years ago. And 15 minutes in, my stomach went crazymight be something with the eyes and fast movement as you get older...I don't think I would want to take Dramamine or any medication before gaming...
I've been playing video games of one kind or another almost my entire life and I've never had this issue.Even games I used to be able to play in the past has started to bother me. Have you guys ran into this? Dramamine help? Anything else you guys can suggest?
Never thought that the larger screen could do it. I have a 34" Wide screen. I also have a 27" 4K monitor that I do not use. Maybe swap it out and see if that helps.Yeah high blood pressure could be the problem if you are not on meds. Oblvion might be the problem!!! Or your Monitor is too big causes you to hurl from inability to focus. I can't use anything bigger than 27 for gaming. It used to be 25 inches with lcds but I found oleds more tolerable at 27 inches. I do wear glasses when PC gaming though but not when using the phone.
I might post about games alot here but I only game maybe one or two days a week. I couldn't game and work daily at the same time due to too much light entering the eye so it gets fatigued then when I go to work at Walmart which is really bright it feels like I'm being wiped by a Supernova but I found Oleds monitors easier to adjust to than using lcds up to late 2023.
Good thing for you there is an easy fix for that.For me it’s not playing games that makes me nauseous, but visiting forums.