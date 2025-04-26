As I get older, I seem to get more nauseous when playing games

Yeah high blood pressure could be the problem if you are not on meds. Oblvion might be the problem!!! Or your Monitor is too big causes you to hurl from inability to focus. I can't use anything bigger than 27 for gaming. It used to be 25 inches with lcds but I found oleds more tolerable at 27 inches. I do wear glasses when PC gaming though but not when using the phone.



I might post about games alot here but I only game maybe one or two days a week. I couldn't game and work daily at the same time due to too much light entering the eye so it gets fatigued then when I go to work at Walmart which is really bright it feels like I'm being wiped by a Supernova but I found Oleds monitors easier to adjust to than using lcds up to late 2023.