As I get older, I seem to get more nauseous when playing games

Even games I used to be able to play in the past has started to bother me. Have you guys ran into this? Dramamine help? Anything else you guys can suggest?
 
might be something with the eyes and fast movement as you get older...I don't think I would want to take Dramamine or any medication before gaming...
 
something with newer fps games bugs my eyes and eventually gives me headaches. cant figure it out, so i just dont play them much now...
 
It is very frustrating. I went to play FEAR and I have played it and completed them years ago. And 15 minutes in, my stomach went crazy
 
Just hit 40, I've been feeling it on occasion too. No physical symptoms like you, but I will randomly have trouble focusing and have to look away for a few minutes. Like everything is suddenly 5 fps and I can't read any text. Your symptoms do sound like motion sickness though. Do you wear glasses or contacts while gaming?
 
Reasons vary, simply fatigue could be one: If your body does not recover properly, all sorts of attention related symptoms may occur, that can affect how you perceive the image, or sound. The symptoms that we face sign us about something and we should act accordingly to get better, like wind down a bit if needed. I wouldn't be surprised if high blood pressure causes similar symptoms for some. A stuck shoulder area certainly can cause nausea too, which might be a rather common issue amongst gamers. What if it is a combination of factors? Also bare in mind any possible hardware, setting or software related changes that can affect the picture. I hope you figure the reason and things will solve out!
 
Yeah high blood pressure could be the problem if you are not on meds. Oblvion might be the problem!!! Or your Monitor is too big causes you to hurl from inability to focus. I can't use anything bigger than 27 for gaming. It used to be 25 inches with lcds but I found oleds more tolerable at 27 inches. I do wear glasses when PC gaming though but not when using the phone.

I might post about games alot here but I only game maybe one or two days a week. I couldn't game and work daily at the same time due to too much light entering the eye so it gets fatigued then when I go to work at Walmart which is really bright it feels like I'm being wiped by a Supernova but I found Oleds monitors easier to adjust to than using lcds up to late 2023.
 
Never thought that the larger screen could do it. I have a 34" Wide screen. I also have a 27" 4K monitor that I do not use. Maybe swap it out and see if that helps.
 
