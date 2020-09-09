Aruba 2930M MTU size issues

Hello, I am configuring my switches and "router" to accept jumbo frames (frame size is set to 1600, IP-MTU is 1582) but they dont seem to be applying the settings, I was wondering if I am missing any steps here?I followed that documentation, and the VLANs show that Jumbo is enabled, and the global config lists the appropriate frame sizes, yet running:ping -f -l 1600 results in the message:Packet needs to be fragmented but DF set.Setting the frame size of the ping to 1472 (the default 1500 minus 28, even though im pretty sure it should only be minus 18....) works fine, which is how it was working before I changed the config. Anyone know how to get the arubas to allow me to transmit jumbo frames? The doc specifically says a reboot is NOT needed, and I really dont want to reboot the entire site if I dont have to, hopefully someone else has suggestions.Thanks!Smoblikat