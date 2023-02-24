Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders, is now open to all

erek
Thought Google News already had the algorithms? Hmm 🤔
"Artifact is introducing a few other new features, too. You’ll be able to thumbs-down an article to see fewer articles like it, a feature that I give a thumbs up. You’ll also be able to sync your contacts with the app, and if you do, the app will let you know about articles that are popular within your network. That sounds kind of like Nuzzel, and while it could be handy, I’m generally wary of syncing my contacts with an app, so I probably won’t use it.
Artifact is a free app available now on iOS and Android."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/22/23610612/artifact-news-app-instagram-co-founders-open
