Artifact Has a Release Date and Price

cageymaru
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2003
- Messages
- 19,881
Artifact is a fantasy card game created by Valve and it finally has a release date and price. On November 28, 2018 Valve will release the game onto its Steam platform with a $20 purchase price. The game boasts of 44 heroes and 280 cards in the shipping set. Players will be able to trade cards via the Steam Community Marketplace. Expect competitive events and expansions.
Artifact is a digital card game coming from the makers of Dota2 and Steam. A collaboration of legendary card game designer Richard Garfeld and computer game and technology maker Valve (Dota 2, Steam), Artifact is designed to give Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts the deepest gameplay and highest fdelity experience ever in a fantasy card game.
Artifact is a digital card game coming from the makers of Dota2 and Steam. A collaboration of legendary card game designer Richard Garfeld and computer game and technology maker Valve (Dota 2, Steam), Artifact is designed to give Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts the deepest gameplay and highest fdelity experience ever in a fantasy card game.