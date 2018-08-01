Artifact Has a Release Date and Price

cageymaru

cageymaru

Artifact is a fantasy card game created by Valve and it finally has a release date and price. On November 28, 2018 Valve will release the game onto its Steam platform with a $20 purchase price. The game boasts of 44 heroes and 280 cards in the shipping set. Players will be able to trade cards via the Steam Community Marketplace. Expect competitive events and expansions.

Artifact is a digital card game coming from the makers of Dota2 and Steam. A collaboration of legendary card game designer Richard Garfeld and computer game and technology maker Valve (Dota 2, Steam), Artifact is designed to give Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts the deepest gameplay and highest fdelity experience ever in a fantasy card game.
 
I'll most likely get into this due to the fact that I can buy individual cards. Having to rely on a system of randomness from packs makes card games unfun for me which is why I never got into Hearthstone, fuck that noise, it's just a way for them to bleed you dry.
 
The poster looks cool - wait. 11/28/18
HL came out 11/19/98 and HL2 11/16/04.
HL3 confirmed.
 
cageymaru

NickJames said:
I'll most likely get into this due to the fact that I can buy individual cards. Having to rely on a system of randomness from packs makes card games unfun for me which is why I never got into Hearthstone, fuck that noise, it's just a way for them to bleed you dry.
Valve’s first new game in 5 years, Artifact, coming in November, starting at $20.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018...s-artifact-coming-in-november-starting-at-20/

What exactly does $19.99 get you? The game maker didn't answer this in its press release, so we reached out to Valve's Doug Lombardi, who broke down the exact package included in that cost: two pre-made "base" decks of 54 cards each ("5 heroes, 9 items, and 40 other cards") and 10 sealed packs of cards, which each include 12 random cards, one of which is guaranteed to be "rare." Additional 12-card packs will be sold directly by Valve at $2 a pop at launch.

Saw this after the post.
 
I suck at TCGs, but I love DOTA. This leaves me torn. I'll probably get it because it's DOTA, frankly. I am sitting on almost 3500 hours in it now...
 
Now they can do loot boxes and when people get mad go "Well people buy card packs already in real. Are those loot boxes too?"

Call me skeptical, but since Valve is sorta in the hot seat over its loot boxes in the games they have now they probably needed something that is going to hit the "technically" not gambling/loot box regulations happening in other countries.
 
It's like UNO but for Ner...umm no!

It's like UNO but for dragon ball Z watching Nerds (yea that sounds better)




cageymaru said:
Artifact is a digital card game coming from the makers of Dota2 and Steam. A collaboration of legendary card game designer Richard Garfeld and computer game and technology maker Valve (Dota 2, Steam), Artifact is designed to give Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts the deepest gameplay and highest fdelity experience ever in a fantasy card game.
Dota and Steam, that’s all Valve is known for nowadays. Fuck this generation of “games” and definitely fuck “computer” trading card games.
 
The idea of managing several lanes doesn't sound fun to me. I know they are trying to make it like Dota but meh. This looks like the stupid adventure time card game I already own and hate.

I do like the idea of buying individual cards. The constant grind ended up driving me away from Hearthstone.
 
schoolslave said:
Dota and Steam, that's all Valve is known for nowadays. Fuck this generation of "games" and definitely fuck "computer" trading card games.
Someone's got an axe to grind with Steam... I'm not a massive fan of TCGs, mostly because I'm awful at them, but I'm confused at the "this generation of 'games'" part. You can't say Dota isn't a game worthy of some note.
 
Look, if I'm going to waste stupid amounts of money on a card game. I am going to do it on a card game where I have a physical product that has ACTUAL VALUE. Not digital bullshit where the only ones making money are the developers. Also I can only afford 1 CCG at a time and MTG got there first.
 
