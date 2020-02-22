Arstechnica: The Mandalorian was shot on a holodeck-esque set with Unreal Engine, video shows

The Mandalorian was shot on a holodeck-esque set with Unreal Engine, video shows This video depicts one of the most radical evolutions of filmmaking in years.

This is pretty freaky stuff. I know most modern movies/TV shows are heavy on the CGI department, but I just assumed lots of green screens.But what they are doing is creating something like a Giant Holodeck, and using Unreal engine to create the environments, and then display them on the walls, to create a giant virtual set, and the camera then records the virtual set. It isn't done in post production. The camera is actually recording what the Unreal Engine is displaying on the wall (and cieling) of their virtual set.Here is the video: