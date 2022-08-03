Ars got ahold of the OnePlus 10t

DWolvin
First review I've seen on the 10t, surprised me as it wasn't on my radar at all. 3 major updates / 4 years of support, Snapdragon 8+ w/ 8Gb ram, no wireless charging. Flat screen but it lost the alert slider. Overall, almost as good looking as the 6t at launch. Can't wait to see the impressions after a couple of months!
Oof- I missed that it's got a problem blocking background app notifications. That's pretty much a deal breaker. Hopefully it's a quick fix.
