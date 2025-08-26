  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Arrow Lake Refresh 385k 10% faster in gaming

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,462
TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 300 series "Arrow Lake Refresh" CPUs will feature higher clock speeds up to 6.0GHz, boosting gaming performance by 5-10%. While faster than current Zen 5 chips, they won't surpass AMD's Zen 5+ X3D processors in multi-threaded tasks or gaming, maintaining similar TDP levels.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1070...p-to-10-faster-than-285k-in-gaming/index.html




Might be fast enough didn't expect a big jump in performance. I think I'll wait for Nova Lake since it would be a pain to do two upgrades.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top