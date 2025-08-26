Arrow Lake Refresh 385k 10% faster in gaming

Comixbooks
TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 300 series "Arrow Lake Refresh" CPUs will feature higher clock speeds up to 6.0GHz, boosting gaming performance by 5-10%. While faster than current Zen 5 chips, they won't surpass AMD's Zen 5+ X3D processors in multi-threaded tasks or gaming, maintaining similar TDP levels.
Might be fast enough didn't expect a big jump in performance. I think I'll wait for Nova Lake since it would be a pain to do two upgrades.
